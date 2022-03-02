OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) – Schools across the country honored Dr. Seuss’s birthday Wednesday, March 2, 2022, by celebrating National Read Across America Day.

Students and teachers at New River Primary School in Oak Hill were among those celebrating Read Across America Day The goal is to teach kids that reading can be fun.

New River Primary Curriculum Coach Christie Campbell dressed up for the occasion, and she told 59News developing a love of reading at a young age sets kids up for a lifetime of success.

“It’s important to get the students to love reading at an early age so that they can build upon that,” Campbell told 59News. “Research has shown that in the primary levels are when students build that love and understanding and relationship with reading. So ultimately we just want to build them up to be successful learners and members of society so that they can teach their children and so on.”

However, it’s not just school where young children form their reading habits. Campbell said it’s critical parents play an active role and read with their kids at home too.

“So as you’re reading with your child, parents are developing a connection with love and understanding. And as they learn to read, they’re going to remember those relationships they’ve built with their parents. So as they’re learning those relationships, they’re going to think ‘learning is fun! I remember when my parents were reading with me, this is great!’” said Campbell.

One Fayette County resident trying to instill a love of reading in Fayette County students, is Aaron Kemlock.

Hemlock is the president of the Fayette County chapter of West Virginia Read Aloud, a program that gives volunteers the opportunity to come into schools and show students how fun reading can be.

He said he sees the difference it makes in a child’s day when an adult comes to their classroom and shares a good book with them.

“I see such a difference because kids are happier, they feel independent, and they can open up a book and be completely immersed into a different world,” said Kemlock.

Read Aloud needs volunteers, so if you love reading and want to share it with students in your community, head to ReadAloudWV.Org