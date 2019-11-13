Schools delayed across the region

Closings
(WVNS) — Schools across the region are delayed following snow and cold temperatures.

The following schools are delayed for Wednesday, November 13, 2019:

  • Fayette County: Delayed two hours
  • Greenbrier County: Delayed two hours
  • Mercer County: Delayed two hours
  • Raleigh County: Delayed two hours
  • Summers County: Delayed two hours
  • Tazewell County: Delayed two hours
  • Wyoming County: Delayed three hours
  • McDowell County: Delayed three hours
  • Greater Beckley Christian: Delayed two hours
  • Kids of Harmony: Delayed two hours
  • Mabscott Christian Academy: Delayed two hours
  • Mercer Christian Ac.: Delayed two hours
  • Mtn. View Christian: Delayed two hours
  • Pipestem Christian: Delayed two hours
  • Seneca Trail Academy: Delayed two hours
  • Ss. Peter and Paul: Delayed two hours

