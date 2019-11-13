Schools delayed across the region

(WVNS) — Schools across the region are delayed following snow and cold temperatures.
The following schools are delayed for Wednesday, November 13, 2019:
- Fayette County: Delayed two hours
- Greenbrier County: Delayed two hours
- Mercer County: Delayed two hours
- Raleigh County: Delayed two hours
- Summers County: Delayed two hours
- Tazewell County: Delayed two hours
- Wyoming County: Delayed three hours
- McDowell County: Delayed three hours
- Greater Beckley Christian: Delayed two hours
- Kids of Harmony: Delayed two hours
- Mabscott Christian Academy: Delayed two hours
- Mercer Christian Ac.: Delayed two hours
- Mtn. View Christian: Delayed two hours
- Pipestem Christian: Delayed two hours
- Seneca Trail Academy: Delayed two hours
- Ss. Peter and Paul: Delayed two hours
