UPDATE: Missing Raleigh County man found safe

Friday, April 24, 2020 8:55 a.m. UPDATE: DRY HILL, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County Dispatchers confirmed the missing man was found safe.

DRY HILL, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing elderly man.

According to dispatchers, a call came in just after 2 a.m. Friday, April 24, 2020 that an elderly man with dementia walked away from his home on Oakley Road in Dry Hill.

86-year-old Levi McClung was last seen wearing a flannel shirt, pajama bottoms and slippers, but it’s possible he put jeans over his pajama bottoms.

Search efforts are currently focuses in the Dry Hill area, the Bradly-Prosperity Volunteer Fire Department is assisting the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office.

If you see this man please contact 911 immediately.