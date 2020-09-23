Search warrant leads to arrest of four people in Raleigh County

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County Sheriff Deputies arrested four people after searching a home.

Andrew Sprinkle

On Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 the Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force searched a home on Catron Drive. During the search, they arrested four people; Andrew Sprinkle, Deshaylin McGraw, Bernard Reynolds, and Shawn Surnear.

Shawn Surnear

Sprinkle was charged with a felon in possession of a firearm, and possession with intent to deliver heroin.

McGraw was charged with being a fugitive from justice. He was wanted in Ohio for dangerous drug possession.

Reynolds was arrested for a parole violation.

Bernard Reynolds

Surnear was arrested on an outstanding bench warrant.


Deshaylin McGraw

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News