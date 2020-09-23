Search warrant leads to arrest of four people in Raleigh County

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County Sheriff Deputies arrested four people after searching a home.
On Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 the Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force searched a home on Catron Drive. During the search, they arrested four people; Andrew Sprinkle, Deshaylin McGraw, Bernard Reynolds, and Shawn Surnear.
Sprinkle was charged with a felon in possession of a firearm, and possession with intent to deliver heroin.
McGraw was charged with being a fugitive from justice. He was wanted in Ohio for dangerous drug possession.
Reynolds was arrested for a parole violation.
Surnear was arrested on an outstanding bench warrant.
