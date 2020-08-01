Second Annual Peanut Butter Drive returns to Kroger

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Kroger stores across the Mid-Atlantic are teaming up with the Feeding America and local food banks programs to hold a peanut butter drive. This will be the second year Kroger is holding it.

According to a release, peanut butter is a source of protein and often the most needed item for food banks. Customers at Kroger stores can purchase peanut butter and place it in the donation bin.

Any brand of peanut butter is accepted.

“When we host food drives in our stores, we make donating easier for our customers while also benefiting our food bank partners who are in need of items. Peanut butter is a low-cost item that’s always high on the list of requested from our food bank partners. We’re hoping this month-long drive will be a great success to help them stock their shelves.” Corporate Affairs Manager for Kroger Mid-Atlantic Allison McGee

The peanut butter drive will be held on Saturday, August 1 to Monday, August 31. All donations will benefit the local food bank.

LATEST POSTS: