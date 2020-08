BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) — Friday, August 7, 2020 was a night full of networking and Cajun food in Bluefield, Virginia

The Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias hosted its second Cajun crawl. It was an opportunity for people to network while enjoying an authentic shrimp boil.

Because of COVID-19 concerns, the event was held differently this year, with people arriving in two shifts. Masks were also required.