BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – A local businesswoman is helping cats get a second chance on fur-ever!

Bland County State Farm agent April Lusk and Bastian State Farm are collecting supplies for ‘Second Chance for Cats.’ Donations of cat litter, food and empty ink cartridges are accepted until May 20th, 2023.

Lusk says after adopting her own cat from the rescue, she wanted to help pay it forward.

“We adopted a cat from them and we want everyone to see how great they are and how great they are for the community,” Lusk said.

Donations are being accepted at Bill Cole Harley Davidson, Cole Chevy, Friendship Automall, Interior Motives, Ramey Automall, the April Lusk State Farm Office and Kroger.