Second man wanted in Beckley robbery investigation found

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A second man wanted in a Beckley robbery investigation is found.

Edward Smith, one of the suspects in this investigation, was arrested on Monday, March 22, 2021.

Beckley Police originally responded to a shots fired call near Neville Street on June 13th of last year. They found a severely beaten man, who was then taken to a Charleston hospital.

Eyewitnesses told officers Smith and Devon Lee were the ones who beat the man and also stole his belongings. Court documents said video surveillance footage confirmed their identities. Lee was found and arrested in February.

Lee and Smith are in jail on charges of malicious wounding and robbery. Smith’s bond is set at $75,000, while Smith’s totals $28,000.

Officers said Smith is also facing sexual assault charges in a separate West Virginia State Police investigation.