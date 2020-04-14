Second Marshall employee tests positive for COVID-19

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A second Marshall University employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to information on the university’s website, the second employee, who began experiencing symptoms on April 4, is currently in self-isolation at home.

Marshall University officials say they do not believe the individual contracted the virus on campus, as the employee has been telecommuting since March 20 and has not returned to Marshall since that time.

The employee’s close contacts have been identified and instructed to follow appropriate protocols, including self-isolation, as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Cabell Huntington Health Department.

University officials say those who have not been contacted have a low risk of exposure to this employee.

Another employee, who was identified as the university’s first known case last week, has been released from the hospital and is recovering at home.