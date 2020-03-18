Second positive case of COVID-19 confirmed in WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the second positive case of COVID-19. The individual is from Mercer County and is being treated at home.

As of March 18, 2020, at 7:30 p.m., West Virginia, through its public health lab, has tested 148 residents for COVID-19, with 143 results coming back negative and three tests pending.

Now that COVID-19 testing is expanded and available through commercial laboratories and some hospitals, DHHR is only reporting those tests that have been processed through its state public health lab. All positive results obtained by commercial laboratories are reportable to DHHR and are included in the positive case counts.