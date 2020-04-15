Second Tele-Town Hall meeting leaves listeners with new information

BECKLEY. WV (WVNS) — Part two of the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce Tele-Town Hall took place Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Conversations included updates on the CARES Act and the federal resources available for businesses.

Jina Belcher is the Deputy Director of the New River Gorge Regional Developmental Authority. She was able to update listeners about the Paycheck Protection Program.

“We have started hearing from local banks that they are funding those applications as they come in as well as a lot of businesses that have already received those funds,” Belcher said.

They also suggested if you do not plan on bringing your employees back to work as soon as you receive funding from the PPP, then you should wait because the eight week period of pay begins as soon as you receive the money.