Fayetteville, WV (WVNS) — It is a reopening more than two years in the making. Secret Sandwich Society officially reopened its doors to the joy of fans of the restaurant.

The original location was lost to a fire back in November 2020. However, that didn’t stop fans from sharing support and their desire for the restaurant to return.

Owner Lewis Rhinehart is happy that those dreams can officially come true.

“I feel incredibly fortunate to have built such a following. The food really speaks for itself, and we also create an environment here for the community and we pride ourselves on being a community hub,” Rhinehart said.

The restaurant opened at 11 a.m. Locals were excited to be reintroduced to the famous food of Secret Sandwich Society which includes unique sandwiches and the famous pimento cheese fries.

Beyond the food, workers from the original location also came back to support the business.

This includes Rhinehart’s own mother, Helena Foy, who said the response across the town has been immense.

“I just moved here last year in September and in that year wherever I went and whoever I talked to, they would say ‘when is Secret going to open’. It was just amazing,” Foy said.

The restaurant is now open every day from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m.

When asked about the future of the location, Rhinehart says many things are still to come. For now, he is just glad to have the fan-favorite back in Fayetteville.

“I’m 50 years old and this is what I am doing. From the original owners, Dave and Tasha Bailey, there’s a lot of big things in the works for the Secret Sandwich Society. We all hope to be a part of that, and the details will come later,” Rhinehart said.