BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A security breach has shut down the City of Beckley’s computer system.

The security breach was confirmed to 59News by Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold.

Mayor Rappold declined to say whether or not a ransom was involved in order to get the system back online. A potential restoration time of the system has not been released.

The type or amount of compromised information is also unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Stick with 59News while we continue to provide updates.