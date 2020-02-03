Security increasing at Wyoming County Rivalry games

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Security is increasing at rivalry games between Wyoming East and Westside High Schools.

The Wyoming County Board of education decided to let these games continue after several incidents happened at the last rivalry games. Chief Deputy Brad Ellison told 59News deputies will be keeping an eye on the crowd, making sure people stay in the stands. He also said they may try to stream the game in the hallway if the crowd is too large in the stands.

“I think the crowds understand that they’re going to have to behave. Cheer, scream, and holler for your team, but keep it in the stands. Let the ball players and the refs and the coaches handle everything on the court.” Ellison explained.

There will be eight deputies at the game on Friday, February 7, 2020.