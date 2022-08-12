FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — Security is always a point of concern at big events which includes The State Fair of West Virginia.

State Police tell us the fair is safer than ever this year. For the first time ever, guests have to walk through metal detectors when they are entering the fair. Troopers tell 59News that people are fine with the new security measures.

“It’s actually less intrusive than being at the airport. If it does alarm, maybe you’ll be taken off to the side and we can see what has made the alarm go off,” 1st Sgt. Andy Evans with the West Virginia State Police said.

Troopers said firearms, knives and other weapons can not be brought through the gates.