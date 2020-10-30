Sen. Capito makes final campaign push

MONTGOMERY, WV (WVNS) — U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito is making her last push for re-election.

Sen. Capito is running for her second term in the U.S. Senate. During an event in Fayette County on Friday, October 30, 2020, Capito said she was encouraged by the number of people who already voted.

“We’re just going to run through until the very end like we always do and hope for a great result. But I feel very confident. The numbers look really good in West Virginia in early voting. There’s a lot of people voting. I just encourage people to get out and vote,” Capito said.

Sen. Capito was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 2014. She was the first woman to be elected to the U.S. Senate from West Virginia.

Sen. Capito is running against Democratic nominee, Paula Jean Swearengin, and Libertarian nominee, David Moran.