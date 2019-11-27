Sen. Capito returns from trip to Middle East, talks progress in the region

(WVNS) — U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) returned home from a trip to the Middle East.

Senator Capito traveled to Kuwait and Afghanistan with Senators Joni Earnst (R-IA) and Kirsten Gilibrand (D-NY). The purpose of this visit was to learn more about where the U.S. stands in the fight against terrorism.

“To assess where we are in this fight against terrorism, particularly in Afghanistan, what strides have we made forward, and where do we need to do more,” Capito said. “We’re working well with our coalition partners and with the Afghanis to try to take more control of that country. It’s just been a long, long effort. It’s better, but it’s still not there yet.”

Senator Capito also met with members of the 863 Military Police Unit with the West Virginia National Guard from Glen Jean, WV.

“Tell them how proud we, as West Virginians, are of them and what they’re doing. Asked them about the assessment of their job and how they’re seeing the situation,” Capito said.

Senator Capito with members of the WV National Guard.

While in Afghanistan, Senator Capito visited a facility where U.S. soldiers are training Afghan commandos to help take over the homeland security of their county and better defeat terrorists.

“We’re trying to put the professionalism and the training and the techniques into the hands of the Afghanis to be able to take over the homeland security of their own country. To beat back the terrorists that are all around that area,” Capito explained.