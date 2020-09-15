U.S. Sen. Capito to host virtual U.S. Service Academy Days

WASHINGTON D.C. (WVNS) — U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito is hosting the 2020 Virtual Academy Days.

The virtual event is a chance for high school students and their parents to learn more about the U.S. Service Academies and ask questions. Sen. Capito nominates several kids from West Virginia each year to attend these schools.

Sen. Capito will discuss the nomination process and provide more information on the application process. Students will also get to hear from representatives with the U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Coast Guard Academy, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, and U.S. Military Academy (West Point).

There will be three virtual events. The first one will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. There will also be one on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 5 p.m., and Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 5 p.m. Sen. Capito will also be joined by Congresswoman Carol Miller, Congressman Alex Mooney, and Congressman David McKinley during the virtual events.

To register, call (304)-347-5372, or visit https://www.capito.senate.gov/academy-nominations.