UPDATE: Sen. Capito tests negative for COVID-19 will still quarantine

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020: U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito announced her COVID-19 test came back negative. Despite the result, she said she will still quarantine for 14 days in compliance with CDC guidelines.

“This morning, I was made aware that I came into contact with an individual who tested positive for coronavirus. Within minutes of being notified, I immediately contacted the Capitol Attending Physician and was tested. That test came back negative. Despite my negative coronavirus test result, I will be following CDC recommendations and the advice of the Capitol Attending Physician and will be quarantining for 14 days as a precaution.” U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV)

ORIGINAL STORY — 2:21 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020: U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) announced she is quarantining herself. The action comes after she was notified of exposure to a person who tested positive for coronavirus.

Sen. Capito was tested for the virus but the results were not back as of 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. The Senator said she intends to follow the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Capitol Attending Physician.