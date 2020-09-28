Sen. Manchin applauds progress on AT&T tower in McDowell County

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) -- Grandview County Club was crowded in the morning and into the afternoon on Monday, September 28, 2020. With 30 athletes and nine teams hoping to stamp their ticket to Wheeling for the State Golf Tournament, it was an event many weren't sure would happen when planning a few months ago.

"It got lucky because it is outside," said Shady Spring golfer Todd Duncan, who qualified for states. "I am definitely lucky as a senior, knowing it could have gotten canceled or something like that."