Sen. Manchin released statement about Dr. Slemp’s resignation

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) -- The Mercer County Health Department reports 16 new positive cases were identified in the last two weeks. Of those 12 are travel related and eight of those are connected to Myrtle Beach and the surrounding areas. Only four of the new cases were transmitted in the community and those were in the same families.

Health officers said 283 people were identified and isolated through contact tracing with positive cases. Of those, 91 are due to the 16 new cases.