Sen. Manchin visits Hawks Nest Tunnel for first inspection in 84 years

GAULEY BRIDGE, WV (WVNS) — U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) toured the Hawks Nest Tunnel that is undergoing a long overdue inspection.

It has been 84 years since any inspection has been done on the tunnel dating back to 1936. The tunnel that runs through Gauley Mountain is known primarily for the Hawks Nest Tunnel Disaster. Mass amounts of occupational silicosis were found in workers as a result of improper working conditions.

The inspection will be of the entire tunnel with a special focus on where the tunnel meets the powerhouse. Sen. Manchin toured the tunnel on Thursday, October 29, 2020.