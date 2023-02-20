BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Senate Bill 602 would allow Bluefield State University to offer additional Associate Degrees without needing approval from the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission.

Currently, the school offers five associate degrees with focuses ranging from healthcare to engineering.

The University’s Vice President of Academic and Student Affairs, Dr. Ted Lewis, said the bill would impact a lot more than just the school’s programs.

“I think that that would also increase our enrollment,” said Lewis. “Again, so many students are in need of a two-year degree as opposed to a four-year degree. So it can’t help but improve our enrollment, increase our enrollment if we are moving into more two-year degrees and being able to expand for those needs.”

Additionally, Lewis said the impact would extend beyond the school’s campus and into the town of Bluefield as a whole.

“When businesses and industry are considering relocating to Bluefield, West Virginia, they look to see: do we have a well-trained, well-educated workforce for them,” said Lewis. “Many of those jobs only require an associate degree.”

Lewis says the associate degrees the school is looking to add would include more healthcare degrees, along with degrees in computer science and cyber security.

The bill had its second reading on the floor on Monday, February 20th.