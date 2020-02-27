Senate passes Manchin, Capito’s resolution in honor of Katherine Johnson

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) -- The controversial tax reform bill did not pass the state senate, and local commissioners are breathing a sigh of relief. The bill would have eliminated the business and inventory tax, lowered personal property taxes, and increased the sales tax.

Raleigh County cCmmissioners said the bill could have negatively impacted the county, leaving an estimated $100 million revenue deficit, statewide. County administrator, Jeff Miller, said Raleigh County alone would lose $4.2 million direct to county services, which is 20 percent of the annual budget. This does not include potential lost revenue to the Board of Education.