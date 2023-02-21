BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Senator Capito paid a visit to Beckley on Tuesday, February 21st.

As part of her visit, Senator Capito met with WVU Tech’s president T. Ramon Stuart and took a brief tour of the school’s campus.

She spent some time speaking with faculty from the school’s engineering department and learned about the special events students partake in like the Baja Rally.

“What they’re doing here at Tech with their engineering programs is very exciting,” said Capito. “Going to tie it in with some of the outdoor recreation aspects of this area so I think looking forward into new areas of development, education and then consequentially, jobs.”

After the tour, Capito sat down with local officials to discuss Congressional Directed Spending projects.

She said the projects discussed would have a widespread impact on the region.

“You’re talking about trying to get more jobs, trying to modernize the infrastructure, whether it’s water or roads,” said Capito. “Those are essentials for development.”

For Stuart, having WVU Tech be involved in helping improve the area shows the school is what he calls a “communiversity,” where the community is the university and the university is the community.

“When we can get together with our partners, whether it be from the two year, like New River Technical College or others like the city of Beckley or the county, Raleigh County, we bring them together and then we work collaboratively to move this, not only region but this state forward,” said Stuart.