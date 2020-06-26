Senator Joe Manchin announces funding for COVID-19 counseling

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Money is on the way to help fund crisis counseling for West Virginians affected by COVID-19.
U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced the funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) on Friday, June 26, 2020. Senator Manchin announced $123,500 is coming to the state to help counseling in the state. The funding was requested through the Crisis Counseling Assistance and Training Program (CCP).
Senator Manchin released the following statement regarding the funding:
“Across our state, West Virginians are fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and managing the effects of this crisis on our communities, family, friends, and loved ones. This can take a toll on people, which is why I urged FEMA last month to give West Virginians access to the support they need during this difficult and uncertain time. I am pleased that FEMA is supporting crisis counseling in our state and hope the services are utilized by West Virginians who need them,”U.S Senator Joe Manchin