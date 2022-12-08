CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner was recently released from a Russian prison due to a prisoner swap between her and Russian arms dealer nicknamed “the Merchant of Death.”

Both Senator Kaine and Senator Warner had a statements to make about this swap and how it would affect the well being of the United States.

“It shows that the U.S. and Russia, despite the fact that our relationship now is very, very adversarial, particularly over Ukraine, but not only over Ukraine, that there’s still enough of a diplomatic dialogue that can lead to a prisoner exchange,” said Senator Kaine.

“I’m not going to second guess what the Administration did. I’m glad Brittney’s coming home. I think it sends the right signal, and I think the Administration needs to stay focused as well on getting Paul Whelan and any other American that’s held hostage by Putin’s despotic regime out as quickly as possible,” said Senator Warner.

Both Senators hope there will be a day where the Russian government and the United States can work together and that the door isn’t closed for diplomacy between them.