CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Americans everywhere are still feeling the effects of inflation. Whether it’s buying gas for your car, grocery shopping, or paying bills, prices still seem to be rising and it’s hurting the wallets of nearly everyone, some even placed further in debt.

In a press conference Tuesday, August 2, Virginia Senator Tim Kaine discussed legislation that might be able to help sometime soon. If passed, the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 will help lower costs, expand health care access, and tackle climate change while reducing the deficit.

“Healthcare premiums, prescription drugs, that’s a big cost sign for an awful lot of people, it’s gonna help there. It’s gonna have a long-term positive effect on energy costs with the climate provisions, so that’s a good thing. It’s gonna help our miners and mining retirees and their families by shoring up the Black Lung Benefit Program,” explained Senator Kaine

Senator Kaine also mentioned there are more benefits he wants in the bill that are not yet guaranteed.

One thing he wants to include is childcare, which he would use with the extra funding to help ease the financial crisis of Virginians.

