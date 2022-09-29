CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — As Hurricane Ian makes its way through, the storm has been causing a lot of impact to certain states, some declaring a State of Emergency.

Senator Kaine had a statement about the storm’s effects on different areas and what certain states should worry about.

“You know, the track of this storm could change, but right now the worry that I would have would be excessive rain, including in some places that already been hit pretty hard,” said Senator Kaine.

Senator Kaine also urges people to prepare accordingly and take the shelter that they may need.