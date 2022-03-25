LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – Bringing broadband to the rural areas of Southern West Virginia is a mission for lawmakers.

U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito met with county commissioners in Greenbrier County on Friday, March 25, 2022. The group discussed broadband internet expansion in Greenbrier County as part of the senator’s Capito Connect plan.

Senator Capito said the lack of access to broadband internet and cell phone service in rural areas makes it harder for West Virginia to attract tourists, businesses, and newcomers.

“There’s a digital divide in rural America. We are rural America. We need to close that digital divide and get on an even playing field so we’re attracting businesses and families, so we have the same things to offer, besides all the extra things we have as West Virginia,” said Capito.

One broadband expansion project currently in the works is taking place in Quinnwood. The county commission is working with American Electric Power to build fiber lines that will provide service to some of the more rural areas of Greenbrier County.

“We have a project in Quinnwood that is a fiber project on power lines. And we’re working with AEP on that project on the tower in Quinnwood,” said Greenbrier County Commissioner Tammy Tincher. “That’s going to bring coverage all the way to the Crawley area.”

Senator Capito said West Virginia has already missed out on years of opportunities for growth because of the lack of broadband access.

However, with money from the bipartisan infrastructure package and potentially even more grant money coming in soon, Capito is hoping to see work start as soon as possible on broadband expansion for Greenbrier County.

“The timeline should have been yesterday,” said the Senator. “They’re moving forward, they’re going to be hearing about a huge grant application that they have, they should be hearing fairly soon. We’re hoping also that the money from the bipartisan infrastructure package comes through quickly. So hopefully in the summer we’re going to see some real action here.”