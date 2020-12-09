Senator Stephen Baldwin elected new minority leader for WV Senate

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– The West Virginia Senate has a new minority leader. Senator Stephen Baldwin was elected by the Democratic Caucus of West Virginia Senate on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. His new position will include organizing the senate group, and being a spokesperson for the group on the senate floor.

Baldwin told 59News he looks forward to hitting the ground running, and making a difference.

“Hoping to be able to help people, that sound sort of cliché but that’s why I ran for office that’s what it’s all about and this provides a leadership position which means hopefully a little bit more influence to be able to try and help people,” Baldwin said.

Baldwin said he was surprised to be elected, and is grateful for the support from his other senators.