RICHMOND, VA (WVNS) — Addiction and substance abuse has continued to be a major problem nationally with it being more prevalent and affecting Americans every day.

Senator Warner traveled recently across the Southwest and Southside Virginia to address different issues, one of which was Substance Use Disorder.

He said that untreated cases of mental challenges and disorders need to be taken into consideration and more should go towards helping people suffering to help combat people from abusing substances.

“But this issue of one being willing to acknowledge that every family’s got some level of mental health issue, and not hide it away, and to then see how we can make this a higher priority going forward in terms of federal funding, is really important,” said Senator Warner

Senator Warner says this is an issue of great importance to him and hopes to speak with his colleagues to come up with funding for programs soon.