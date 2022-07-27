Senator Mark Warner says he is staff. His spokesperson says his staffers are all safe as well.

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — A new legislation is currently working its way through the Senate and is on route to soon be finalized.

The CHIPS+ legislation, if passed, would help boost the production of semiconductors and help with the advancement of our technology in the states, after suffering from a chip shortage.

Senator Warner gave an example at his remote press conference on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, about cars, which was impacted by the chip shortage, stating how the production of these chips can be significantly beneficial in boosting the economy.

“And if we send this market signal that there’s going to be more capacity, you’re going to see more production there, and we’ll get those cars that are already built off the factory parking lots and into the economy, and that will again help drive down, drive down car prices,” said Sen. Warner.

Senator Warner recently spoke on the Senate floor speaking on the urgency to pass this legislation, which he began work on over a year ago. He strongly believes it will achieve the main purpose to lower costs, protect supply chains, and maintain America’s edge in the increasingly competitive global technology race.