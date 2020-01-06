Senators Manchin and Capito announced over 700k for the Maternal Opioid Misuse Program

WASHINGTON, DC (WVNS)– Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced $748,650 through the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) for use of the Maternal Opioid Misuse (MOM) Model. The announcement was made Jan. 6, 2020.

“I am proud to see West Virginia based organizations participating in innovative ways to address the opioid epidemic that has ravaged our state. The effect of this epidemic on our communities is evident all across West Virginia. Witnessing expecting mothers and newborns within these communities struggling with substance abuse is especially heartbreaking,” Sen. Manchin stated.

“It is a heartbreaking reality that many expectant mothers struggle with substance abuse. “For the sake of these women and their babies, it is critical that we give them access to the comprehensive medical services they need both during and after pregnancy,” Sen. Capito stated.

Sen. Manchin believes that as a state that is hit the hardest by the opioid crisis, that this will help lead the rest of the nation in combating this epidemic through programs like this.

The federal funding came from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).