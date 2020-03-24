Senators Manchin, Capito announce more than $1.5 million to provide food for elderly people

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVNS) — U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) announced a grant for the Families First Coronavirus Response Act to help communities provide meals for elderly people in WV. Senators Manchin and Capito made this announcement on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

“Over half of West Virginians are vulnerable to the COVID-19 outbreak, and are at high risk of complications, especially the 501,440 West Virginians over 60. This funding is crucial to helping those older West Virginians during this pandemic who must stay at home and participate in social distancing to stay as safe as possible. Senator Joe Manchin

“Now more than ever, we need to lend a helping hand to our neighbors and communities as we confront these challenging and uncertain times. The funding being released today is an important part of our federal response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Families First COVID-19 Response Act, which was signed into law last week by President Trump will allow us to help individuals affected by this pandemic, including providing more meals for seniors while maintaining the important social distancing guidelines set forth by the CDC. I thank the administration for their leadership in confronting this pandemic and will continue to work to drive more federal funds to West Virginia quickly to stop the spread of COVID-19 Senator Shelley Moore Capito

The $1,551,372 grant was funded by the Department of Health and Human Services Administrations for Community Living.