Seneca Trail Animal Hospital to open new location in Monroe County

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Animal owners in Monroe County will get a new place to take their pets soon.

Employees at Seneca Trail Animal Hospital announced they are opening a clinic in Union.

Head Vet Tech, Theresa Shuck, told 59News they purchased Dr. Hunter’s Veterinary Service. She added this benefits those living in Monroe County since they also treat farm animals.

“I think there’s a need there,” Shuck said. “Dr. Hunter, when he left, he had a lot of clients. Some of them come here already.”

Shuck told 59News they are renovating the building, but they plan to be open by the end of October.

She said they are hoping to have full services by the new year.