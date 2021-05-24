Seneca Trail Charitable Foundation presents pledge check to GVAC

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — For months, people driving past the State Fair Fairgrounds in Fairlea watched the Greenbrier Valley Aquatic Center start to form. The Aquatic Center is a multi-million dollar facility which will house a fitness center and pools.

On Monday, May 24, 2021, the Seneca Trail Charitable Foundation gave a check to the Aquatic Center. President Chuck Lewis told 59News the organization was able to pay off their pledge early.

“We are paying off our pledge which was not due to be paid off until maybe sometime next year,” Chuck Lewis said.

Lewis said this check will help keep the project going since there is a need for a pool in the area.

President of the Greenbrier Valley Aquatic Center, Tag Galyean, said the Seneca Trail Charitable Foundation was one of the first organizations to give them funds to start the project.

“It’s wonderful to have their continued support and enthusiasm,” Galyean said. “They were the first really to step up in a big way and gave us the funds early on to start this process.”

Both parties said the Aquatic Center is an asset to the community.

“There’s been several efforts over the years and they’ve never worked,” Lewis said. “This is one, obviously, that’s working and it’s even greater than I imagined, I’ll put it that way.”

“I think this is great for the community in terms of health and safety,” Galyean said.

But the project is not complete; Galyean said they still need donors.

“This year, we still need to raise another half million dollars,” Galyean said. “We have things in the works to do that but we still have naming opportunities available.”

The pools will be open for swimming in October of 2021. If you would like to donate to the Greenbrier Valley Aquatic Center, you can do so here.