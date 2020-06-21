Seneca Trail South in Monroe County reopens after accident

PETERSTOWN, WV (WVNS)- Seneca Trail South is reopen after a three car accident shut it down.

Monroe County Dispatchers told 59News, the call regarding an accident came in at 12:27 p.m. on Sunday, June 21, 2020.

As of now the extent of any injuries are unknown.

Lindside Fire Department, Peterstown Fire Department and Peterstown EMS responded.

