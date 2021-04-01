Senior centers concerned over Senate budget bill

WELCH, WV (WVNS)– The West Virginia Senate Finance Committee proposed the budget bill on Wednesday, March 31, 2020. In the bill, the committee would remove money from the West Virginia Meals on Wheels Programs.

Executive Director of the McDowell County Commission on Aging Dr. Donald Reed, said programs like these are vital especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Due to COVID we’ve seen a 30% increase in services in McDowell County,” Reed said. “When you look at statewide we’ve served over 300,000 more meals. We have not stopped during COVID, we are serving more people then ever.”

During 2020, the McDowell County Commission on Aging served 60,000 meals to seniors. This cut in state funding, will cause more than 1,500 seniors to be cut from the senior feeding program. Delores Johnson is one of the seniors that uses the program.

“My husband is a recipient of those meals because he had a stroke and he’s not able to prepare his meals so they provide a meal him during the day while I’m at work,” Johnson said.

Reed hopes the Senate will listen to the concerns of the public before making a final vote on the budget.

“I hope that the citizens speak up and let everyone know that the senior feeding program, the meals on wheels program is vital to West Virginia,” Reed said.