Senior Summer Feeding Program begins in Fayette County

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — The Putnam County Aging Program, Inc. and Fayette Senior Programs are participating in a Senior Summer Feeding Program. This is a program meant for those 60 and older who are participating in a meal program already.

Food will be distributed every Tuesday between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. at the Oak Hill Senior Center. Putnam County Aging Program, Inc. Executive Director, Jenni Sutherland, said seniors and those in their family each get a box fill with five meals to last them through the week.

“Our seniors, when they are able to get to the grocery store, they talk about how the shelves are picked over and they don’t have the foods they’re typically used to eating, or they’re not able to get foods that are easy for them to prepare at home. So this has been amazing,” Sutherland said.

Sutherland said the boxes contain foods that have a shelf life of about six months and will not need to be refrigerated.