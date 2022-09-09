CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Today, September 9, 2022, Governor Jim Justice issued a proclamation declaring September 10, 2022 as Bob Huggins Day across the Mountain State.

“Coach Huggins is a really dear friend and an absolutely unbelievable basketball coach. I’ve coached basketball forever, and I really admire what a great job Coach Huggins has done. So we’re so proud and so happy that finally the Hall of Fame is recognizing a man that is so deserving.” WV Governor Jim Justice (R-WV)

The proclamation comes just a day before legendary college basketball coach, Bob Huggins, is slated to be inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Before stepping on the sidelines and grabbing the clipboard, Bob Huggins played college basketball for one year at Ohio University before transferring to WVU for his final three seasons as a point guard for the Mountaineers.

Throughout his illustrious coaching career where he racked up 916 wins (and counting), Huggins head coaching stops consist most notably of the University of Akron, University of Cincinnati, and where he is currently, West Virginia University. Bob Huggins has led his teams to 25 NCAA Tournament berths, with nine Sweet Sixteen appearances, four Elite Eight trips, and two shots at the Final Four.

Huggins’ on-court persona and defense-centric schemes come contrary to one of his most popular nicknames, “Huggy Bear”. This nickname shines a small light into his off-court efforts to help the communities and causes that concern him. One small example is the yearly Bob Huggins Fish Fry. All proceeds raised during the fish fry are put towards cancer research in West Virginia.

The efforts of Coach Huggins and the commitments of hundreds of others continue to bolster his fund. As of early 2021, over $8 million has been raised for the Norma Mae Huggins Cancer Endowment. All proceeds stay here, at home, to help West Virginians. Bob Huggins Fish Fry | Norma Mae Huggins Cancer Endowment Fund

Fellow WVU Basketball legends Jerry West and Rod Thorn are scheduled to present Coach Huggins as a Hall of Famer.

The induction ceremony can be seen exclusively on NBA TV starting with a red carpet ceremony on Saturday, September 9 at 6 PM, followed by the induction of Huggins and 12 other basketball legends.