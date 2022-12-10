GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Attention Comcast Cable subscribers!

Don’t Sit Still… Don’t Get Locked Out…

You could soon lose the full range of our programming you pay for! That means losing Southern West Virginia’s first choice for local news, WVNS 59News.

This also means you will lose out on your favorite CBS and FOX programs like Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy, NCIS, The Cleaning Lady, Hell’s Kitchen, College Sports, and the NFL.

Don’t get locked out of the programming you pay for!

Take action and call 800-934-6489 and tell Comcast to keep WVNS 59News!