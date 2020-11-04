Seven new confirmed COVID-19 cases in McDowell County

WELCH, WV (WVNS) — Officials with the McDowell County Health Department confirmed seven new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. This brings the county’s total cases to 176, with 40 being active.

All seven new cases were caused through community spread. The 40 active cases are spread out across the county.

The McDowell Co. Health Dept. is working to identify all contacts to these cases. If you are identified as a contact, you will be contacted by the Health Department.

Due to Federal HIPAA guidelines, no other information about these cases will be given.

The McDowell County Health Department urges all residents to do their part to help slow the spread of COVID-19 by practicing social distancing, wearing face masks, and washing your hands frequently.