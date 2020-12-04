Eight schools within Mercer County report positive COVID-19 cases

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — UPDATE: 5 p.m. Dec. 4, 2020: Mercer County School administrators confirm another positive COVID-19 case at its eighth school of the day. The newest confirmed case comes out of PikeView High School.

This makes eight schools to report positive coronavirus cases today in Mercer County alone.

Contact tracing has been completed. Deep cleaning and disinfection of all affected areas will be completed.

Due to HIPAA guidelines, no further information on this case will be released.

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Administrators with Mercer County Schools (MCS) confirm multiple positive COVID-19 cases at several schools across the county.

According to the MCS Facebook page, seven schools across the county have reported positive coronavirus cases. Princeton Middle School, Princeton Senior High School, Oakvale Elementary, Mountain Valley Elementary, Princeton Primary, Bluefield High School, and Melrose Elementary are the schools reporting new cases.

Contact tracing has been completed for every confirmed case. The positive cases at Princeton Middle School, Princeton Senior High School, and Mountain Valley Elementary do not require staff and students to quarantine, as the infected individual(s) has been out of school since before the Thanksgiving holiday.

