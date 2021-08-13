Several Buildings at state fairgrounds designated as weather shelters

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — If you find yourself caught in the rain while at the State Fair, there are places to go to stay dry. Buildings which have a red tornado sign on them mean they are weather shelters.

Many buildings across the state fair are labeled like this because of how strong they are. Paula Brown, the Director of Greenbrier County Homeland Security, said people should still try to social distance inside those buildings.

“The fairground’s recommendation for all inside buildings is to keep your 6- foot distance and don’t gather together in close areas,” Brown explained.

Greenbrier County Emergency Services has a mobile station on-site where they can closely monitor the weather. If people will need to take cover, employees will make an announcement over the PA system.

