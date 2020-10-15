Several COVID-19 cases confirmed at Monroe County schools

UNION, WV (WVNS) — Several COVID-19 cases were confirmed at schools in Monroe County.

According to the Monroe County Board of Education, an employee tested positive at the Monroe County Technical Center. Three students also tested positive at James Monroe High School. The students who tested positive have not been in school since October 6, 2020.

The Monroe County Health Department is currently conducting contact tracing. Those who were exposed to the virus are under quarantine. The schools are also being deep cleaned and disinfected.

