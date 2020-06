THURMOND, WV (WVNS) — COVID-19 has prompted the cancellation of several events in Thurmond.

Thurmond Town Council decided to cancel Thurmond Train Day on July 18, the Thurmond Triathlon on August 2, and the Thurmond Reunion on August 9, 2020. The decision to cancel the events is out of an abundance of caution as well as following current guidelines for holding events during the pandemic.

Town council is hoping to hold the events in 2021.