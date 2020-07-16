Several injured at Logan County prep plant

LOGAN, WV (WVNS) — Logan County dispatchers have confirmed an explosion at a prep plant on Thursday, July 16, 2020. It happened in the Buffalo Creek area.

The explosion happened at around 2:30 p.m. at a Coronado Coal Preparation Plant. Officials said it was a propane tank explosion. There were four people who had to be taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Logan County Emergency Ambulance Company responded to the call. 59News is following this story and will bring more details as they become available.

