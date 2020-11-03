Several injured in wreck on Robert C. Byrd Drive

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Emergency responders are on the scene of a wreck in Beckley. It happened at the intersection of Robert C. Byrd Drive and Second Street.

Dispatchers said the crash happened around 1:24 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. There were three people reported to be injured. There is no word on the identities or conditions of the victims.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation. Roads remain open, but travelers are advised to use caution when traveling in the area until the scene can be cleared.