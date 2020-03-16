Several Mercer County facilities closed to general public following COVID-19 concerns

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Several Mercer County facilities will be closed on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

According to Mercer County Commissioner, Greg Puckett, the Mercer County Courthouse, Annex building, Animal Shelter, and Glenwood Park will be closed to the public on Tuesday. Puckett said these closures are to keep the community safe following growing concerns of COVID-19.

Courthouse staff will report to work as usual. County courts are operating on a modified schedule. Family Court will hear domestic violence cases as scheduled and magistrates are mandated to hear emergent cases.

The Mercer County Commission will also be holding a meeting on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 to create a plan for courthouse staff.